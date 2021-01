The fire began at around 2:45 p.m. on the 5700 block of York Road.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in North Codorus Township Sunday afternoon.

There were no injures, according to the fire chief of North Codorus Township. However, officials say a cat died in the fire.

The fire chief says the fire was accidental from a space heater.

The dollar amount of damages are unknown at this time.