Fire personnel respond to house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County firefighters are on the scene at a house fire on the 200 block of Walnut Street in Wrightsville Borough, York County.

Dispatch described the structure as a "single family residence," and said that the call came in around 12:40 a.m on Jan. 28.

Also according to dispatch, there were initial reports of people being trapped on the roof, however, he says no one is trapped and that everyone made it out safely.

According to the Wrightsville Fire Chief, the fire started in the basement and there are about $50,000 in damages to the home.

The chief also said that no one was injured but that two people were rescued. Smoke detectors did go off in the home.

The Red Cross apparently offered assistance but those displaced are staying with friends and family.

Crews are starting to clear the scene and the Fire Marshall will return to the scene later this morning.

