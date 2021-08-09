Female inmate dies after medical event at Cumberland County Prison

Robin Koozer, 61, was in the prison's medical unit when she suffered the medical event. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:31 a.m. Monday, officials say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A female inmate at Cumberland County Prison died at an area hospital Monday morning after a medical event at the prison, county officials announced.

Robin Koozer, 61, was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m., officials said.

She was at the prison's medical unit when the incident occurred, according to county officials. Prison and medical staff tended to her and attempted CPR before she was rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning, officials said.

Koozer's next of kin have been notified by the Cumberland County's Coroner's Office, county officials said.