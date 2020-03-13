Department of Corrections cancels visitation at all state institutions

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announces that all visits at state correctional institutions are cancelled effective March 13.
The visit cancellation will last 14 days. In that time, all institutions will perform enhanced screening processes on all employees, vendors and contracted providers.
This process includes taking ones temperature and asking a series of questions.
Cumberland County prison has also suspended all visitation until further notice.
Pennsylvania DOC Secretary John Wetzel said “... Our goal, in addition to delaying the impact of this virus on our system, is to continue normal operation of our system. To focus on that goal, we need to limit who enters our facilities and focus on critical functions.”