Cumberland County Prison guard accused of smuggling contraband to inmate will stand trial

Cristal Johnson, 34, of York, is accused of delivering contraband tobacco and narcotics to an inmate in May, authorities say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County Prison guard has been charged with delivering contraband items to an inmate in May, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Cristal Johnson, 34, of York, will stand trial on charges of contraband after waiving her preliminary hearing, which was set for Monday.

She was charged on August 26 following an investigation of the delivery of contraband tobacco and narcotics at the prison, authorities say. She allegedly delivered the contraband items to the inmate in May, according to investigators.

The investigation was initiated by the prison and later turned over to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office Criminal Investigation Division, which filed charges.