Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Cumberland County

The 19-year-old motorcycle driver did not survive his injuries, despite wearing a helmet.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Cumberland County on Monday.

According to troopers, at 12 p.m., a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 17-year-old from Newville struck a 2017 Kenworth truck tractor driven by a man from Hagerstown, Maryland that was pulling out from a driveway onto Route 11.

The motorcycle driver did not survive his injuries, despite wearing a helmet. Following the crash, Newville Area Ritner Highway (Route 11) was closed from Centerville Road (RT 233) to Log Cabin Road for roughly three hours.