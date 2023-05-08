x
Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Cumberland County

The 19-year-old motorcycle driver did not survive his injuries, despite wearing a helmet.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Cumberland County on Monday. 

According to troopers, at 12 p.m., a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 17-year-old from Newville struck a 2017 Kenworth truck tractor driven by a man from Hagerstown, Maryland that was pulling out from a driveway onto Route 11. 

The motorcycle driver did not survive his injuries, despite wearing a helmet. Following the crash, Newville Area Ritner Highway (Route 11) was closed from Centerville Road (RT 233) to Log Cabin Road for roughly three hours. 

There were no other reported injuries. 

