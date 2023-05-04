State Police: Overnight police chase ends with 3 dead

An overnight police pursuit in Dauphin County ended with a crash and three people dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to officials, the chase began around 1:35 a.m. on May 4 when troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The car allegedly did not stop, and police initiated a pursuit.

Troopers say they lost sight of the vehicle near Exit 72 of Interstate 81 north in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Authorities say they canvassed the area and found the car they had been pursuing crashed into a tree. All three occupants of the vehicle were dead, troopers said.