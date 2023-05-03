Police, EMS on scene of serious crash in Steelton

The crash was reported at 3 p.m. in the area of South Front and T streets, according to dispatch.

STEELTON, Pa. — According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch and statements from borough officials, emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a serious accident in Steelton on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m., according to dispatch. It occurred at the intersection of South Front and T streets in Steelton.

EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene and nearby roadways have been closed, according to Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent.

"Due to an accident, roads are closed between Front and Chambers Streets and 2nd Street and Eisenhower Blvd. Please avoid the area as responders work to clear the scene," said Dent. "East-end residents traveling home, please use the Steelton entrance and NOT Eisenhower Blvd."