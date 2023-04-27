Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

There was one car involved. It's believed the 77-year-old driver had a medical emergency inside the car, causing the crash, according to Ephrata police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County.

Ephrata Township police say they responded to a fatal crash around 3:51 p.m.

According to Sgt. Ken Lockhart with the Ephrata Township Police Department, one person was killed in the crash, which happened along U.S. Route 222 at mile marker 41.6, close to the northbound guardrail.

It's believed the 77-year-old driver had a medical emergency inside the car, causing the crash, according to Sgt. Lockhart.

The driver was initially traveling southbound, but then clipped a sign and veered into the northbound lane before coming to a final rest along the median.

The man died as a result of the crash.