Police: Lancaster vehicle crash was precipitated by attempted child abduction

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police say a vehicle crash in the city earlier this month may have been precipitated by an attempted child abduction, and are attempting to determine the identity of the child involved.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on April 7 in the area of North Lime and East Chestnut streets, police said. Responding officers learned over the course of their investigation that the crash was precipitated by an attempted child luring or child abduction, the department claims.

The potential criminal act was prevented by a passerby who saw what was happening and followed the child for a short distance, until the child and her mother were reunited, according to police.

The passerby spoke briefly to the mother and told her what happened, but did not get any additional identifying information from the mother or her child, police said.

Police are investigating the suspected child abduction attempt and are trying to determine the identity of the child involved. She is described as a Hispanic child of about eight years of age. Her mother is a Hispanic woman in her 30s, with short hair dyed light brown or dirty blond, according to police.

Police did not share any further details about the vehicle crash or what makes them think it had anything to do with an attempted abduction.