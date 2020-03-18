School District of York alters to-go meal distribution plan

Beginning Thursday, the district will provide to-go options for lunch on the day of pickup and breakfast for the following day at the same time

YORK, Pa. — The School District of the City of York has altered its meal distribution plan for students while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Thursday, the District will provide to-go options for lunch on the day of pickup and breakfast for the following day in the same period, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will no longer be a breakfast distribution period weekdays from 8-9 a.m., the District said.

Students can pick up their meals at Ferguson K-8 Door 6 rear playground, Goode K-8 Door 15 (circle side of the building), and William Penn Senior High School Door 15 (corner of College and Pershing avenues).