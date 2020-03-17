New Hope Ministries partnering with Northern York County School District to assist students on free and reduced meal plans

If a family is in need of food, for the weekends or otherwise, they are asked to contact New Hope Ministries at (717) 432-2087.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — New Hope Ministries announced Tuesday that families with students enrolled in the Northern York County School District's free and reduced meal program may visit their pantry anytime they are open to receive food.

If a family is in need of food, for the weekends or otherwise, they are asked to contact New Hope Ministries at (717) 432-2087. If requested, "drive through" service can be provided, said New Hope Ministries Director of Development Molly Helmstetter.