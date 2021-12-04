Traffic lane shifts scheduled for this week at Kittatinny, Blue Mountain tunnels on PA Turnpike in Franklin County

Lane shifts through both tunnels will be in place Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting, so that workers can do maintenance, the Turnpike said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Travelers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County should be aware that traffic through the Kittatinny and Blue Mountain tunnels will be shifted on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Turnpike commission said this week.

Traffic shifts will occur from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days, the Turnpike said. The shifts are in place so that workers can perform maintenance on the tunnels, which are located between the Willow Hill Exit (No. 189) and the Blue Mountain Exit (No. 201).

On Tuesday, the eastbound tunnel lanes will be closed, and traffic will cross over to the westbound tunnel, which will become bi-directional while the eastbound closure is in place.

The westbound tunnel lanes will be closed on Wednesday, with traffic shifting to the eastbound tunnel, the Turnpike said.

This work will be weather permitting. Thursday will be utilized if work needs to be canceled due to weather, according to the Turnpike.