COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person has been confirmed dead after an accident on Route 441 this morning.

The crash occurred on the 100 block of North Front Street in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County.

According to officials at the scene, one person is dead.

All lanes between Walnut Street and Lancaster County from Bridge Street have been closed as of 6:00 a.m.

CLOSED due to accident activity on PA-441 at PA-462 #ColumbiaBorough Lancaster Co https://t.co/BRnsRvf2Xp — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) February 15, 2021