An unknown number of injuries were reported.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A section of Interstate 81 southbound is closed after a two-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday, according to emergency dispatch.

On Feb. 13, around 2:22 a.m., first responders were dispatched to I-81 southbound for a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Silver Spring Township.

Injuries were reported but the number of injured and the severity of their injuries is unknown, said dispatch.