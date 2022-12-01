x
Local News

Republican US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz visits Lancaster diner

His campaign says it's the celebrity surgeon's third visit to Lancaster in a month.
Credit: Hootie Hornblower
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz visits a Lancaster diner during a campaign stop on Jan. 12, 2022.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a visit to Lancaster today to speak with patrons of a local diner, his campaign said.

The GOP candidate stopped at the Lyndon City Line Diner on Manheim Pike. While there, he reportedly dined on a crab cake sandwich at the behest of diner owner William Quinn. 

During his visit, Oz discussed the issues of health, the economy, government regulation and education, his campaign said.

Oz, who calls Montgomery County home, has visited Lancaster three times in the last month, according to his campaign.

He announced his candidacy in Pennsylvania for the U.S. Senate in November.

