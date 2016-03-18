Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

Bochetto has considered running for mayor many times in Philadelphia, and ran briefly in 1999 before ending his candidacy.

PHILADELPHIA — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican, says he's seriously considering running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The 69-year-old Bochetto said Thursday "it’s very likely” that he'll run. Bochetto has considered running for mayor many times in Philadelphia, and ran briefly in 1999 before ending his candidacy.

The Republican primary field for U.S. Senate is in flux. Mehmet Oz, best known as the host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show,” and David McCormick, CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, have moved from out of state in anticipation of running.