Local News

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

Bochetto has considered running for mayor many times in Philadelphia, and ran briefly in 1999 before ending his candidacy.
Credit: AP
In this March 18, 2016 photo, Rahman Ali, left, brother of Muhammad Ali, and George Bochetto, a Philadelphia lawyer who has been restoring the boyhood home of Ali are pictured in front of the home in Louisville, Ky. Bochetto and another investor own the house and plan to turn it into a museum later this year. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

PHILADELPHIA — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican, says he's seriously considering running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. 

The 69-year-old Bochetto said Thursday "it’s very likely” that he'll run. Bochetto has considered running for mayor many times in Philadelphia, and ran briefly in 1999 before ending his candidacy. 

The Republican primary field for U.S. Senate is in flux. Mehmet Oz, best known as the host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show,” and David McCormick, CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, have moved from out of state in anticipation of running. 

Pennsylvania's Senate race is expected to be among the nation’s most competitive.

