David McCormick resigns as hedge fund CEO ahead of potential US Senate run in Pennsylvania

David McCormick of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds, is expected to run as a Republican in the race to replace Sen. Pat Toomey.

David McCormick resigned as CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates, on Monday. McCormick now moves closer to declaring his Republican candidacy for U.S. Senate in his native Pennsylvania.

The former CEO has already aired at least two TV commercials across Pennsylvania, bought a house in Pittsburgh and held closed-door meetings with party leaders and donors.

The 56-year-old McCormick has worked for Bridgewater Associates and lived in Connecticut since 2009.

If he officially announces his candidacy, he will join an already competitive and celebrity-studded Republican ticket that includes TV surgeon Mehmet Oz, conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, and former ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands. Democrats running include Pennsylvania Lieutenant governor John Fetterman and U.S. Representative Conor Lamb of Pittsburgh.

The race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey in bellwether Pennsylvania is expected to be one of a handful of competitive contests this year that will determine control of the Senate. The primary election is May 17.