13-year-old rider, motorcycle driver seriously injured in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured Sunday when the motorcycle she was riding on as a passenger struck another vehicle.

The girl and the motorcycle's 30-year-old driver suffered serious injuries in the crash, which occurred at 9:42 p.m. in the area of Baker Road and Hadley Drive in Dover Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Both of the motorcycle's riders were transported to York Hospital for treatment, police said. The girl was eventually flown to Hershey Medical Center for additional care, and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The operator of the motorcycle stayed at York Hospital to receive further treatment.

Investigators determined that the motorcycle was traveling south on Baker Road approaching Hadley Drive at the time of the crash.

The second vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV, was traveling east on Hadley Drive and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Baker Road.

The SUV was trying to make a left turn onto northbound Baker Road when the collision occurred, police said.

After the crash, the SUV continued off the roadway and into an adjacent tree line, while the motorcycle remained on the road, according to police.

Neither of the motorcycle's occupants were wearing helmets, police said.

The 29-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, and remained on the scene. She was cooperative with investigators, police said.

The investigation into this incident continues, according to police.