York County

Man dies at hospital after crashing motorcycle into tree in York County

Officials say the 54-year-old victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The county coroner's office says a man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a tree on Friday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Roth's Church Road in Jackson Township.

The 54-year-old victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken to York Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.

The victim's cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force trauma due to a motorcycle crash. 

The coroner's office says there was also a passenger on the motorcycle but they don't have information about that person.

The victim's next of kin has been notified and his identity will be released after other family members are informed.

Northern York County Regional Police is investigating the crash.

