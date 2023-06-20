Motorcyclist dies of injuries sustained in York County crash, coroner says

The crash occurred Monday night on the 6700 block of Steltz Road in Codorus Township, according to coroner Pamela M. Gay.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday night in Codorus Township, the York County Coroner's Office announced Tuesday morning.

The victim's identity is being temporarily withheld pending notification of his family, according to York County Coroner Pamela M. Gay.

According to Gay's office, Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner was dispatched to Wellspan York Hospital at 7:53 p.m. on June 19 to investigate and certify the victim's death.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on the 6700 block of Steltz Road, the coroner's office said.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle after it left the roadway and struck a tree.

He died roughly two hours after the crash, Gay said.