York native wins tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Linda Hurlston of Ashland, Schuylkill County, won the tickets in a random drawing at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Linda Hurlston won big at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, but not at the slot machines.

"I am excited, it’s wonderful," Hurlston, who currently lives in Schuylkill County, said. "I’ve never won a prize like this. It’s really just amazing."

The York native won two tickets through a random drawing to cheer on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Hurlston is making the trip to Scottsdale, with tickets and hotel paid for, thanks to a giveaway at the Hollywood Casino in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

"They’re going to win," Hurlston said. "They’re going to win, I’m very confident.”

The giveaway kicked off multiple Super Bowl promotions and celebrations at the Hollywood Casinos in Grantville, Morgantown and York.

A ticket to the Super Bowl is likely going to run you several thousand dollars just to sit in the nosebleed section.

"We decided to secure four lower bowl tickets because tickets are so expensive this year, especially in central Pennsylvania," Hollywood Casino regional vice president Susan O'Connell said. "Everybody wants to go to the Super Bowl because our Eagles are in it.”

Expensive might be an understatement.

The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster one week before the game is going for $4,750.

And the cheapest individual ticket available on secondary websites like Stubhub, SeatGeak and TickPick was listed just north of $4,600.

Hollywood Casino MyChoice members entered by activating their one electronic entry at a Marketing Kiosk between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A group of ten total winners was selected from the pool.

Nine other people won other prizes, including Eagles gear and free SlotPlay at the Casino.

As for her other ticket and included hotel stay, Hurlston says she plans on bringing her partner.

And if the Eagles win, will she climb the poles of Scottsdale?