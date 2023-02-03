Four tickets available for Super Bowl LVII at two Central Pa. Hollywood Casino locations

The participating locations with the big-ticket prizes are Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Morgantown.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Four lucky fans can win a trip to Super Bowl LVII at two central Pa. Hollywood Casinos.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, a grand prize package consisting of two Super Bowl tickets and hotel accommodations in Arizona will be randomly drawn and awarded.

The giveaway is a kickoff to multiple other Super Bowl promotions and celebrations that Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Morgantown and York will be hosting.

In order to enter, Grantville and Morgantown Hollywood Casino MyChoice members- new and existing- can activate their one electronic entry at a Marketing Kiosk beginning at 12 p.m. on Feb. 5.

At 4 p.m. the same day, 10 winners will be selected, featuring one grand prize winner. The nine additional winners will take home prizes consisting of Philadelphia merchandise and free SlotPlay.

Guests must be present to win their prize.