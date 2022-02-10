Student in police custody after bringing handgun to Middletown Area Middle School, superintendent says

A group of students informed a staff member that the student had brought in a handgun, prompting school staff to quickly locate the student and the weapon.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Staff members at Middletown Area Middle School recovered a handgun brought into the building by a student this morning, Middletown Area School District superintendent Dr. Chelton L. Hunter said in a letter to parents and guardians Thursday.

The student was taken into custody by Lower Swatara Township Police and will not be returning to the school district, Hunter said.

There is no imminent threat to other students and staff, the superintendent concluded.

Hunter said a group of students informed a school counselor that the student had brought a gun to school during Thursday's first period. The counselor immediately located the student while staff members searched for and retrieved the handgun.

At that point, Lower Swatara Police were notified and dispatched to the school, where they took the student into custody.

"The administration would like to commend the students who came forward so that the situation could be immediately investigated," Hunter said in the letter to parents. "Please take this opportunity to remind your students of the importance of 'when you see something, say something.'"

Hunter added that it's important for all parents and guardians to be mindful of what their children are bringing to school.

"Please have a conversation with your children and emphasize that it is against District policy to bring weapons of any kind to school," Hunter said. "If students are caught with weapons, they will be subject to School District disciplinary measures along with the potential for criminal charges through our local police departments."