Camp Hill School District high school and middle school move to remote learning

The district plans to resume in-person classes at both schools next Tuesday, Jan. 25. All in-person activities are also postponed until then.
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Both Camp Hill High School and Camp Hill Middle School will transition to remote learning starting Thursday, Jan. 20 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

In an announcement posted to the Camp Hill School District website on Jan. 19, Superintendent Daniel Serfass said the 14-day average of coronavirus cases in the adjoined middle/high school building "exceeds the threshold" of what is acceptable for in-person learning according to the Pennsylvania and the U.S. health departments. 

Serfass said the district plans to resume in-person classes at both the high school and middle school next Tuesday, Jan. 25. All in-person activities are also postponed until then.

The same announcement said Hoover and Eisenhower Elementary Schools will remain open. 

