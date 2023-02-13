Police investigating car crash into occupied home in Harrisburg

Police say the driver of the Camaro was the only one hurt, but people were home at the time of the crash.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Penbrook Police Department is investigating an incident involving a driver crashing into an occupied home.

According to officials, officers were on patrol around 2:47 a.m. on Feb. 13 when they heard a vehicle crash.

When police responded to the scene, they allegedly found that the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro had crashed into a home in the 2600 block of Canby Street in Harrisburg, causing significant damage to the carport, a Range Rover that was parked under the overhang, and a telephone pole.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, although police said the home was occupied at the time of the crash.

The only person in the Camaro was the driver, according to police.