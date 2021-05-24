Suspect in deadly 2017 shooting in Harrisburg captured by U.S. Marshals in Texas

Justin Baez-Ramos is accused of killing Jorge Guillen Jr. on Dec. 5, 2017 in the area of S. 16th and Berryhill streets in Harrisburg, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A suspect in a 2017 homicide in Harrisburg has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas, according to Harrisburg Police.

Justin Baez-Ramos was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Houston, police say. He is wanted for the Dec. 5, 2017 murder of 22-year-old Jorge Guillen Jr., who was killed in a shooting in the area of S. 16th and Berryhill streets, according to police.