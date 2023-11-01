A calming space for mothers, and children alike: 'Mommy's Nest' at the Pa. Farm Show

Parents can trade the hectic energy of the Farm Show for peace and privacy by visiting "Mommy's Nest," ran by Bessie's Best Lactation Cookies.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The "Mommy Nest" is open to mothers and families at the Farm Show all week.

The booth is set up by a company called Bessie's Best Lactation Cookies, based in Carlisle.

It provides free, clean, changing tables for families, and private nursing stalls for breastfeeding mothers.

"Some moms are perfectly comfortable walking and nursing, or nursing in front of everybody, but lots of moms aren't, and instead want a quiet moment," said Brittany Hausmann, the director of brand development at Bessie's Best.

"It's really important to us to be able to provide this service so that they have somewhere they can come and retreat to," said Hausmann.