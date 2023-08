Marvin D. Knopp Jr., 52, reportedly left the center without authorization last month. He was captured Tuesday by authorities in Dauphin County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities in Dauphin County announced that a man accused of leaving a work release program without authorization last month has been captured.

Marvin D. Knopp Jr., 52, was charged with a felony count of escape and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief after walking away from the Dauphin County Work Release Center in Harrisburg on July 18, Dauphin County Crime Stoppers said.