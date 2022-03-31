Manuel Maldonado-Martinez, 33, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on one charge of Escape, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A York man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he escaped from a halfway house while on work release.



Maldonado-Martinez was in the process of serving a sentence imposed on a previous federal conviction when he left the Scranton Pavilion Residential Re-Entry Center on March 9 and failed to return, according to Gurganus.

He left the center to participate in a work furlough, Gurganus said.

The center, located in Scranton, offers life skills classes, medical screenings, case management, home placement assistance, chemical dependency education resources, internal and external recreation programs, and community service opportunities, according to its website.

It serves men and women who are returning to their communities after prison terms and offers "the structure needed to accomplish the transition" to life outside prison, the website states.

The matter was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffery St John is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is five years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Indictments are only allegations.