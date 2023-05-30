x
Police searching for escaped Lebanon County prisoner

According to the prison, Anthony Unmbenhauer, 35, was unaccounted for for five hours.
Credit: Lebanon County Prison

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County Prisoner has reportedly failed to return to prison while out on a work release program travel pass. 

According to the prison, Anthony Unmbenhauer, 35, was unaccounted for for five hours. It's believed he is on foot. 

Unmbenhauer is described as 5'11" and weighs 189 pounds with blue eyes and reddish-blonde hair. He has a forearm tattoo, according to the prison. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black boots. 

Anyone with information on Unmbenhauer's location has been asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown. 

