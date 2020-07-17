Hersheypark among finalists in USA fan ballot looking to decide North America's top amusement parks

The USA Today 10Best poll is accepting votes through July 20. Hersheypark is urging its fans to get out and vote.

Hersheypark announced Friday it is one of the top 10 Best Amusement Parks in America nominees on a USA Today fan ballot.

The Central Pennsylvania park, which this summer unveiled a new entrance complex, Chocolatetown, and a new, gigantic roller coaster, Candymonium, is asking fans to go vote in the poll.

Voting ends at noon on Monday, July 20. Fans can vote once per day.

The top 10 best parks will be announced by USA Today on July 31.

"The amusement park of every chocolate lover's dreams, Hersheypark features 121 acres with 70 rides (including more than a dozen roller coasters), strolling shows, five stages, three additional performance areas, a waterpark and an 11-acre wildlife park, all accessible via a single admission," USA Today's 10Best said in its description of the park. "Fahrenheit, one of the park's most popular thrill rides, is a vertical lift coaster with a 90-degree, 121-foot lift followed by a breathtaking 97-degree drop.