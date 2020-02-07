SNEAK PEEK: Take a ride on Candymonium & see the new Chocolatetown before Hersheypark opens Friday

2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year.
But Friday, Hersheypark hopes to bring the 'happy' back to Derry Township as it debuts a brand new look and the brand new 'Candymonium' ride.
FOX43 was granted a sneak peek inside the sweet surprise Hersheypark has been cooking up for months before the park opens officially to the public on July 3.
Friday's opening marks the end to a long wait for thrill-seekers after the park was forced to postpone its opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic will also force the park to debut new safety precautions that include asking riders to wear masks.
Take a front seat ride on Candymonium here:
Learn more about Candymonium
- Billed as the tallest, fastest, longest ride at Hersheypark
- Features a lift height of 210 feet, max speed of 76 mph, and a track length of 4,636 feet with the most airtime of any coaster at Hersheypark
- Spans 7-acres
Learn more about Hershey's Chocolatetown
- 23-acre development
- New arrival entrance honoring the legacy of Milton S. Hershey
- Features the park's first Starbucks
- Features Where Fun Meets Chocolate. In 2021 it will also feature a full-service restaurant, bar & patio, ice cream parlor and confectionary kitchen.
New Safety Guidelines
Read entire guidelines here that include:
- Increased Cleaning & Sanitization: Hersheypark will sanitize high-touch areas frequently and add sanitization stations throughout Hersheypark.
- Guest Reservations System: A new reservation system will allow Hersheypark to follow state guidelines on capacity and allow guests to better plan their visit in advance.
- Social Distancing: Hersheypark will reinforce appropriate social distancing through signage, ground markings, and redesigned guest spaces.
- Face Coverings & Temperature Screenings: All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings, except while dining and on certain attractions. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering Hersheypark.
- Ride Protocols: Hersheypark will determine social distancing and sanitizing requirements on a ride-by-ride basis with new procedures as necessary.
- Enhanced Team Member Training: All team members will undergo increased training on new protocols.
Take a drone tour of Chocolatetown