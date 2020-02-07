SNEAK PEEK: Take a ride on Candymonium & see the new Chocolatetown before Hersheypark opens Friday

Hersheypark is debuting its new look and new coaster as it also debuts new safety procedures amid the COVID-19 crisis.

2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year.

But Friday, Hersheypark hopes to bring the 'happy' back to Derry Township as it debuts a brand new look and the brand new 'Candymonium' ride.

FOX43 was granted a sneak peek inside the sweet surprise Hersheypark has been cooking up for months before the park opens officially to the public on July 3.

Friday's opening marks the end to a long wait for thrill-seekers after the park was forced to postpone its opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic will also force the park to debut new safety precautions that include asking riders to wear masks.

- Billed as the tallest, fastest, longest ride at Hersheypark

- Features a lift height of 210 feet, max speed of 76 mph, and a track length of 4,636 feet with the most airtime of any coaster at Hersheypark

- Spans 7-acres

Learn more about Hershey's Chocolatetown

- 23-acre development

- New arrival entrance honoring the legacy of Milton S. Hershey

- Features the park's first Starbucks

- Features Where Fun Meets Chocolate. In 2021 it will also feature a full-service restaurant, bar & patio, ice cream parlor and confectionary kitchen.

New Safety Guidelines

Read entire guidelines here that include:

Increased Cleaning & Sanitization : Hersheypark will sanitize high-touch areas frequently and add sanitization stations throughout Hersheypark .

: will sanitize high-touch areas frequently and add sanitization stations throughout . Guest Reservations System : A new reservation system will allow Hersheypark to follow state guidelines on capacity and allow guests to better plan their visit in advance.

: A new reservation system will allow to follow state guidelines on capacity and allow guests to better plan their visit in advance. Social Distancing : Hersheypark will reinforce appropriate social distancing through signage, ground markings, and redesigned guest spaces.

: will reinforce appropriate social distancing through signage, ground markings, and redesigned guest spaces. Face Coverings & Temperature Screenings : All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings, except while dining and on certain attractions. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering Hersheypark .

: All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings, except while dining and on certain attractions. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering . Ride Protocols : Hersheypark will determine social distancing and sanitizing requirements on a ride-by-ride basis with new procedures as necessary.

: will determine social distancing and sanitizing requirements on a ride-by-ride basis with new procedures as necessary. Enhanced Team Member Training : All team members will undergo increased training on new protocols.