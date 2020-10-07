Hersheypark adjusting hours

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2.
Hersheypark has announced that it will adjust its hours.
The amusement park will be making the following changes to its hours beginning Monday, July 13:
- Sweet Start: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
- Hersheypark: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Boardwalk: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Preview: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- The Official Resorts Preview: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- ZooAmerica: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The adjusted hours come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the park only opened at the beginning of this month
Hersheypark said in its post on Facebook that the move will "ensure more family rides, thrilling coasters, and water attractions are available each day."
For more information, you can visit Hersheypark's website here.