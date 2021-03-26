Harrisburg teen charged after incident outside Hempfield High School in Lancaster County

Police say the 16-year-old suspect got a ride to the school to confront another boy with whom he'd had a previous disagreement.

SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A 16-year-old Harrisburg boy was charged this week after an incident on the Hempfield High School campus, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

The teen, whom police did not identify, allegedly got into a confrontation with a male student at the school on Tuesday at about 2:53 p.m., police say.

The teen was approached by the school's Police Resource Officer and fled on foot. He was later located nearby by other responding officers and taken into custody for questioning.

Police determined the boy was driven to the school by another person to confront the student, with whom he'd had a previous disagreement.

Police also determined the 16-year-old suspect was in possession of a pellet gun that was still inside of the vehicle that he had arrived in.

There was no evidence that the boy actually removed the weapon from the vehicle or displayed it to anyone, police say.

Police interviewed several students and staff at the school, reviewed surveillance footage of the incident before filing an allegation before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation, charging the boy with possession of a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct.

There is no threat to the school or community, police say.