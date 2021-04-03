One person dead after Route 30 crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a two vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Route 30 westbound Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Route 30 westbound, west of Rohrerstown Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
East Hempfield Township Police say officers arrived to find a sedan had struck the side of a tractor trailer.
The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital where police say he succumbed to his injuries.
The Lancaster County Crash Team is investigating the crash.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Sgt. A.J. Lombardo with the East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.