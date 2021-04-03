One person dead after Route 30 crash

The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. and involved a sedan and a tractor trailer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a two vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Route 30 westbound Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route 30 westbound, west of Rohrerstown Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

East Hempfield Township Police say officers arrived to find a sedan had struck the side of a tractor trailer.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

The Lancaster County Crash Team is investigating the crash.