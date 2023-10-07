Harrisburg Senators step up to the plate to help those affected by Broad Street Market fire

The team said it is donating $2 from all full-price ticket sales for this weekend's series with Richmond to relief efforts for vendors and their employees.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Senators are stepping up to the plate to help out those affected by the recent fire at Broad Street Market.

The city's minor-league baseball team said on Facebook that it will donate $2 from every full-price ticket sold this weekend to relief efforts for vendors and their employees.

Harrisburg hosts the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a three-game Eastern League series beginning Friday at FNB Field on Harrisburg's City Island.

Single-game tickets start at $13.

The Market partially opened for business today, just days after one of its buildings was heavily damaged in an accidental electrical fire.

Several other local and area organizations have also joined the effort to help those affected by the blaze.