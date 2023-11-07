Broad Street Market seeks to keep vendors in business during reconstruction

One day after Broad Street Market was partially destroyed by a fire, city and state officials were working to ensure continued access to fresh food in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One day after Broad Street Market was partially destroyed by a fire, city and state officials were working to ensure continued access to fresh food in the area.

A fire early Monday morning consumed much of the market’s brick building, which housed 24 vendors of fresh produce and prepared foods.

The market was the primary source of fresh fruits and vegetables for much of the Harrisburg area, according to Denise Hill, Harrisburg City’s director of housing and development.

“We know that sections of the City of Harrisburg are a food desert,” Hill said. “This is a resource that has met a need for this community that is absolutely critical.”

Officials quickly vowed to rebuild the historic market, which has been around since the 1860s.

Gov. Josh Shapiro pledged all levels of government would work together to keep vendors operating during reconstruction. The State Department of Agriculture, for example, is considering temporarily relocating the shops to the Farm Show Complex.

“One of the challenges there, of course, at the Farm Show, is that you have to walk a little distance to get there. But that all said, maybe there’s a shuttle system,” said Pa. Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “We’re fully engaged in that conversation about trying to help them.”

Broad Street Market leadership said they preferred to keep vendors closer so regular customers can more easily access their food. One option being floated is outdoor stands through the summer.

“We’re going to try to do that so we can keep them here and they have all their equipment here,” said market assistant Megan Giles.

Members of the community and businesses have also volunteered their support. Colonial Park Mall offered space to displaced vendors while they wait to reopen at the market.

“We have many people and so much support from the community where they want to help us, so we’re talking to talking to everybody and getting everyone involved,” Giles said. “I think it will be faster than people think but you know, you’ve got to be patient.”