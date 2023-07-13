Broad Street Market opens for operations

Around 20 vendors will set up temporary stands on the promenade to sell their products despite losing the stands in Monday's fire.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Part of the Broad Street Market will open for standard operations days after a two-alarm fire engulfed the second building.

The Market will open today for their regular business hours (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.) and vendors will sell their products both outside and inside the stone building close to William Street. This is a temporary solution for vendors as plans on relocating and rebuilding are currently underway.

Gov. Josh Shapiro pledged all levels of government would work together to keep vendors operating during reconstruction. The State Department of Agriculture, for example, is considering temporarily relocating the shops to the Farm Show Complex.

“One of the challenges there, of course, at the Farm Show, is that you have to walk a little distance to get there. But that all said, maybe there’s a shuttle system,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “We’re fully engaged in that conversation about trying to help them.”

Broad Street Market leadership say they prefer to keep vendors closer so regular customers can more easily access their food. One option being floated is outdoor stands through the summer.

“We’re going to try to do that so we can keep them here and they have all their equipment here,” said market assistant Megan Giles.