Harrisburg police investigating fatal crash close to State Capitol

The single-vehicle crash reportedly occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 2 along the intersection of Walnut and 4th Streets.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

According to Troy Thompson, the director of communications at the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, the single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Walnut and 4th Streets.

The crash reportedly occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 2 when a fast-moving car crossed the intersection, before driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding with the bollards.

John Nazario Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries, according to Jennifer Fitch, the spokesperson for Dauphin County. His manner of death has been ruled accidental.