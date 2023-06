According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash was reported around 6:19 p.m. along the 700 block of Beverly Road.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash in Mount Joy Township.

According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash was reported around 6:19 p.m. along Route 743 and Beverly Road.

The Northwest Regional Police Department is responding.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or additional fatalities.