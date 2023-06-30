Motorcycle driver dies after crash with SUV

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Crash Investigation Team is investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist dead.
Officers say they responded to the intersection of West Walnut Street and North Charlotte Street around 11:45 p.m. on June 29 for reports of a crash involving a Nissan SUV and a motorcycle.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries, and the motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist later died. The deceased's identity will not be released until additional family are notified.
The investigation is ongoing. Any persons who may have witnessed this crash who have not yet spoken with an officer or investigator are asked to call 717-735-3301 and ask for Sergeant Kophamel, a working member of the Bureau Crash Team or a detective.