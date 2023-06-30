Motorcycle driver dies after crash with SUV

Police say the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries, and the motorcyclist died from their injuries.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Crash Investigation Team is investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist dead.

Officers say they responded to the intersection of West Walnut Street and North Charlotte Street around 11:45 p.m. on June 29 for reports of a crash involving a Nissan SUV and a motorcycle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries, and the motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist later died. The deceased's identity will not be released until additional family are notified.