FedEx Ground announces plans to hire more than 400 workers at Harrisburg facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. — FedEx Ground announced Monday it is looking to hire more than 400 people to fill positions at its facility in Harrisburg.

Open positions are available for package handlers to load and unload packages, the company said.

Many of these positions may become full-time job opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand, according to the company.

Position benefits include:

Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

Applicant eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements