Now hiring: Hollywood Casino York looking for employees before doors open in August

Penn National Hollywood Casino York is ready to hire as it rolls the dice on opening a new location at the York Galleria Mall. But, the casino isn't the only business placing its bets on moving into the shopping area.

"t should be a draw from around the area so that there will be other stores that want to come into the mall because as you could tell by looking at the mall that there's a few empty places in there," said Mark Swomley, chairman of the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors.

A self-storage facility is also set to move into the former Bon Ton at the Mall. The casino is set to open in August.

"It's going to bring four to six hundred jobs. So it's substantial for the township," said Swomley.

Penn National has opened a hiring center inside a storefront on the mall's first floor. People are able to fill out an application on site and interview. People looking for work can also apply here and browse the opportunities available.

"I'm excited for the casino to open in August. It's great that they're going to be opening a few months early," said Swomley.