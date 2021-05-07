Need a job? 25 hiring businesses to take part in job fair at Capital City Mall

The job fair is scheduled for May 15 with participating businesses spanning healthcare, warehouse distribution, hospitality, transportation, retail and more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Now hiring!

On Saturday May 15th, 25 businesses will take part in a job fair at the Capital City Mall from 10am-7pm.

The employers span industries including healthcare, warehouse distribution, hospitality, transportation, retail and more.

Among the participating employers:

- Planet Fitness

- Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care

- Hershey Entertainment & Resorts

- UPMC Pinnacle

- ThredUP

- The GIANT Company

Restaurants will also be participating in the event as well as retailers inside the Capital City Mall.

Attendees who visit with prospective employers will have the chance to enter to win a $500 Shopping Spree, a four pack of tickets to Hersheypark, or four ticket vouchers to a Harrisburg Senators Baseball game.

Learn more about the job fair here.