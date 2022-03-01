Dauphin County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program as funding ends

Any applications submitted before the end of the day on March 4 will be processed as normal, along with those already in processing.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County residents will no longer accept new applications for the county's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) after the end of the March 4 business day.

In an announcement posted to the county's website, Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said the program is reaching the end of its state and federal funding for the program. ERAP will not resume taking applications unless "additional funding becomes available," according to the announcement.

Any applications submitted before the end of the day on March 4 will be processed as normal, along with those already in processing.

ERAP, which is operated by Dauphin County Human Services, began serving residents in March 2021 and has distributed more than $16 million to more than 2,500 applicants since then.