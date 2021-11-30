UGI raising rates for gas customers

UGI Utilities has announced a rate hike beginning December 1, 2021.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you heat your home with natural gas, your bill could be going up.

UGI Utilities announced a 9.6 percent rate hike for customers beginning Wednesday, December 1.

“Energy prices in general have seen upward price pressure throughout 2021 and natural gas is no exception,” Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply, said. “Despite this increase, natural gas remains an economical energy choice backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies. UGI continues to work closely with our suppliers to ensure our customers continue to receive strong value in choosing natural gas.”

Brown added that natural gas prices in Pennsylvania have remained lower than in other parts of the country because of local Marcellus Shale production.

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

UGI recognizes some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bill. The Company offers budget billing, as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in UGI’s online bill payment program, or the auto-deduction program to assist customers in managing bill payments.