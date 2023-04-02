Dauphin County officials warn of scam calls

Officials say the calls are made to appear as if they originate from the Dauphin County Sheriff's Office.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo, and Dauphin County Sheriff, Nicholas Chimienti Jr., have issued a statement warning residents of scam calls.

The scammers will use a spoofed telephone number that looks like it's coming from the Dauphin County Sheriff's Office.

Once the resident answers the call, they are told they are issued a warrant by Judge Scott A. Evans and must report to the Sheriff's Office to pay a fine.

There is also a chance that the scammers will instruct the victim to purchase Green Dot MoneyPak cards, or request another form of payment, so that the 'fine' can be paid.

The Dauphin County Sheriff's Office would like to remind residents that they never solicit or accept money over the phone.

If you end up on the receiving end of one of these scam calls, officials recommend telling the caller you will call back, and then hanging up; if you do not answer the phone and instead get a voicemail, officials advise against calling them back.