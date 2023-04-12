First Commonwealth Auto Auction of the year will feature more than 300 used vehicles

The auction will be held Tuesday, April 18 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Department of General Services announced it will hold its first vehicle auction of the year on Tuesday, April 18 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

More than 300 used vehicles from various state agencies will be on the auction block, DGS said.

The auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies including:

2012 Audi A8

2009 Dodge Challenger R/T

2007 Audi Q7Premium

2007 Ford Mustang Deluxe

2007 Mazda Mazda3 I Sport

2006 Cadillac CTS

2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle offerings will also include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Nissan, and Hyundai as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more.

Included in the vehicles that will be offered for public purchase will be a number of Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs.

In addition, several utility/box trucks will be available in this auction, DGS said.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site.

During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on April 18. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier's check or certified check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

No cash will be accepted.

The April auction is the first auction of 2023 with four more scheduled for June, August, October and December.