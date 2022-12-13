Over 450 vehicles are up for grabs in the final Commonwealth Vehicle Auction of the season

Ranging from motorcycles to utility vehicles, Pennsylvanians can place bids on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials said that if people are still looking for a gift this holiday season, they don't need to look far.

The Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is making its final lap this season at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania on Tuesday—auctioning off more than 450 vehicles.

The auction received these vehicles from Commonwealth agencies who no longer had a use for them.

And now, they will be put up on the auction block.

The auction will also feature a number of vehicles seized by law enforcement.

Cars, SUVs, utility vehicles and more will be up for bid. These vehicles come from manufactures, ranging from makes such as Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep.

Models include: 2014 Ford Taurus, 2011 BMW X5, 2007 Lincoln MKV, 2001 Chrysler 300M and a 1994 Buick Park Avenue.

With holidays around the corner, Troy Thompson, press secretary for the Department of General Services, said you wont have to look too far for your next car.

"People are looking for quality and safe transportation," said Thompson. "We feel that this presents a great opportunity for folks to find both of those things at our vehicle auction.”

The auction is open to the public.

If attendees want to buy one of the vehicles, they must use certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier's check or certified check. No cash will be accepted.